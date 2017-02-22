BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing announces acquisition of 70% equity interests in Shenzhen Qisen Fishery Co Ltd
* Jin yu Tang Shenzhen Fishery Co and Chen Suifang and Cai Haiming entered into sale and purchase agreement
Feb 22 Simmtech Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 55 billion won and revenue to be 852.4 billion won
* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, liu rongsheng and liu yi as guarantors