BRIEF-Wintoni Group says removed Mohd Shariff Bin Omar as non executive chairman
* Mohd Shariff Bin Omar removed as non executive chairman Source text (http://bit.ly/2slKBPX) Further company coverage:
May 11 Simmtech Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 Q2 operating profit to be 8 billion won and revenue to be 195 billion won
* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal