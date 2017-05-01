May 1 Simulations Plus Inc

* Simulations Plus Inc - entered into a stock purchase agreement with Dilisym Services, Inc, shareholders of Dilisym and Brett A. Howell - sec filing

* Simulations Plus Inc - pursuant to terms of agreement company shall acquire all of Dilisym's outstanding capital stock

* Simulations Plus-deal in exchange, co shall pay to dilisym shareholders $5 million payable at closing and certain earn-out payments

* Simulations Plus Inc - pursuant to terms and subject to conditions of agreement, at closing, Dilisym will become a wholly owned subsidiary of company