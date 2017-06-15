June 15 Simulations Plus Inc

* Simulations plus reports record preliminary revenues for third quarter FY2017

* Q3 revenue $6.69 million versus $6.01 million

* Says expect to file 10-Q with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or before July 10, 2017 deadline

* Says approximately 71.2 pct of 3QFY17 revenues were from software and software-related training services