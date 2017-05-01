BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Simulations Plus Inc
* Simulations Plus to acquire Dilisym Services Inc
* Simulations Plus Inc - will pay shareholders of dilisym services cash consideration of up to $10 million
* Simulations Plus Inc - accretive acquisition will result in total number of simulations plus employees increasing from 68 to 79
* Says expect deal will be immediately accretive to both revenues and earnings
* Simulations Plus Inc - deal cash consideration comprised of $5 million up front plus an earn-out of up to an additional $5 million over next three years
* Simulations Plus Inc - deal will not affect ability to continue to distribute dividends
* Simulations Plus Inc - deal expected to add more than $3 million to revenues of combined company in coming fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.