Feb 22 Sina Corp-

* Sina reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sina Corp qtrly non-gaap net revenues increased 23% year over year to $310.8 million

* Sina Corp qtrly advertising revenues increased 21% year over year to $269.6 million

* Sina Corp says gross margin for Q4 of 2016 was 70%, up from 65% for same period last year

* Sina Corp says advertising gross margin for Q4 of 2016 was 72%, up from 65% for same period last year

* Sina -sees FY non-gaap net revenues between $ 1.30 billion - $1.44 billion assume us dollar and rmb exchange rate of 6.9448, which was closing rate on Dec 31, 2016

* FY2017 revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $301.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S