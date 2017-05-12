BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics' two shareholders cut stake in the company
* Says two shareholders have cut 2.1 percent stake in the company between June 20, 2016 and October 15, 2016
May 12 Sincere Co Ltd:
* Says it has signed a business alliance with FURYU Corporation, on May 12
* Through the business alliance, the two companies will work together on joint development of new products
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fLaE9l
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says two shareholders have cut 2.1 percent stake in the company between June 20, 2016 and October 15, 2016
June 20 Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.