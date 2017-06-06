U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6Sincere Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 300,000 shares of its stock at the price of 806 yen per share, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 7
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oD1ZRY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* Fitch says senate AHCA includes medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states