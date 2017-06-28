BRIEF-Chellarams forms JV with DMK Group to grow dairy exposure in Nigeria
* Signing of a JV agreement to establish new company, Cellarams DMK Ltd, in partnership with DMK Group, a German dairy co
June 28 Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Ltd
* Turnover for the financial year ended 31 March 2017 increased by 17.5 pctto HK$356.6 million
* Loss for FY2017 was HK$158.9 million versus FY2016 loss of HK$143.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signing of a JV agreement to establish new company, Cellarams DMK Ltd, in partnership with DMK Group, a German dairy co
JOHANNESBURG, June 29 Drinks giant Coca-Cola said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the South African government on a package of conditions as it finalises the purchase of a controlling 54.5 percent stake in its joint Africa venture with ABInBev.