BRIEF-Garmin to appeal ITC initial determination
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
April 21 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
* Sinclair broadcast group announces agreement to purchase Bonten Media Group tv stations
* Deal for $240.0 million
* Deal expected to be on average approximately $25 million accretive to our free cash flow on an annualized basis
* Anticipates that transaction will close and fund with cash on hand in Q3 of 2017
