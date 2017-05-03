BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:
* Sinclair reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $649.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $647.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Sees Q2 2017 barter and trade revenue of about $33 million
* Q2 media revenues, before barter, are expected to be approximately $627.3 million to $633.3 million
* Full year barter and trade revenue is expected to be approximately $120 million
* FY capital expenditures expected to be $90 million, excluding expenditures that may be incurred for FCC's spectrum repack
* 2017 media expenses, excluding barter expense but including trade expense, are expected to be approximately $1.586 billion
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results