March 7 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates

* Deal for $200.0 million

* Unit sold Alarm Funding Associates, LLC ("AFA") to RPAFA Investors, LLC, an investment vehicle of riverside partners

* After repayment of debt and other costs, Sinclair will realize about $70 million in pre-tax net cash proceeds

* Total indebtedness will decrease by approximately $108 million after sale

* Other non-media revenues less non-media expenses for 10 month period of March- Dec 2017 to be about $20 million less than original guidance