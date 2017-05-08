BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Tribune Media Co
* Sinclair broadcast group to acquire tribune media company for approximately $3.9 billion
* Tribune media co - deal for $43.50 per share
* Tribune media co - transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Tribune media co - sinclair expects to fund purchase price at closing through a combination of cash on hand, fully committed debt financing
* Tribune - co stockholders to get $35.00 in cash and 0.23 shares of sinclair class a stock for each share of co's class a stock and class b stock owned
* Tribune media co - transaction is anticipated to close and fund in q4 of 2017.
* Tribune media-committed debt financing to be provided by jpmorgan chase bank, royal bank of canada, deutsche bank ag, deutsche bank securities inc
* Tribune media - deal is expected to add over 40% pro forma 2016/2017 free cash flow per share accretion
* Tribune media co - j.p. Morgan securities llc acted as exclusive financial advisor
* Tribune media - sinclair to buy 100% of outstanding shares of tribune for about $3.9 billion, plus assumption of about $2.7 billion in net debt
* Tribune media - in order to comply with fcc ownership requirements, sinclair may sell certain stations in markets where it currently owns stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.