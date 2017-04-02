Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Singapore Edevelopment Ltd
* Board is of view that group will be able to continue as a going concern by raising additional funds
* Has obtained confirmation from HBD that, inter alia, HBD will provide financial and other support for next 12 months to group
* Ability of group to continue as a going concern is dependent on continued financial support from Hengfai Business Development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)