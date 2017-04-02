April 3 Singapore Edevelopment Ltd

* Board is of view that group will be able to continue as a going concern by raising additional funds

* Has obtained confirmation from HBD that, inter alia, HBD will provide financial and other support for next 12 months to group

* Ability of group to continue as a going concern is dependent on continued financial support from Hengfai Business Development