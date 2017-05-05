UPDATE 1-Moody's downgrade of Australian banks won't raise funding costs - analysts
* Bank tax passes both houses of parliament (Adds comment from second analyst, bank share prices)
May 5 Singapore Exchange Ltd :
* April total securities market turnover value was at s$21.6 billion, down 26% month-on-month and up 2% year-on-year
* April total derivatives volume was 13.55 million, down 14% month-on-month and down 9% year-on-year
* April sgx commodities derivatives volume was 1.51 million, down 25% month-on-month and down 18% year-on-year
* April securities daily average value (sdav) was s$1.135 billion, down 10% month-on-month and up 13% year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank tax passes both houses of parliament (Adds comment from second analyst, bank share prices)
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.