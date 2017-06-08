Fitch: U.S. Cyber Insurance Industry Grows 35%; Loss Rates Improve
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Cyber Insurance Market Share
and Performance
(P/C Insurers’ Cyber Premiums Climb in 2016)
https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/900060
CHICAGO, June 22 (Fitch) Cyber insurance direct written premium
volume for the
Property/Casualty (P/C) industry grew by 35% in 2016 to $1.35
billion, according
to a new report from Fitch Ratings. For the second year in
2016, annual P/C
insurer statutory financial state