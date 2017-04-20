Safran investor TCI says reduced offer for Zodiac still too high
LONDON, May 26 UK hedge fund TCI said aero engine maker Safran's reduced offer for Zodiac Aerospace was still too high and it would vote against the deal.
April 20 Singapore Exchange Ltd:
* Q3 securities daily average traded value (SDAV) increased 1% to S$1.24 billion
* Qtrly operating profit S$103 million, unchanged over previous year
* In 2017, technology-related capital expenditure is expected to be between $65 million and $70 million
* Will continue to exercise cost discipline while investing in growing business
* Positive outcomes on US economic policies will be important to sustain trading activities
* All figures in S$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 UK hedge fund TCI said aero engine maker Safran's reduced offer for Zodiac Aerospace was still too high and it would vote against the deal.
* Says it will acquire 54.5 percent stake(60,000 shares) in P2P BANK from a Tokyo-based real estate company and a limited company, which is engaged in operation of leisure facilities