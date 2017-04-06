BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Singapore Exchange Limited-
* Singapore Exchange Regulation Appoints Tan Cheng Han Chairman
* Sgx chief regulatory officer, tan boon gin has been appointed as ceo and board member of sgx regco
* Sgx Regco is appointing professor tan cheng han as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.