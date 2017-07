July 18 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* Proceeding with adjustments to equities market structure​

* Effective 13 November 2017, equities market will break from 12.00pm to 1.00pm

* Minimum bid size for relevant securities in S$1.00 to S$1.99 price range will be increased to S$0.01 from current S$0.005