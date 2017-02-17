BRIEF-Klaria Pharma Q1 operating loss narrows to SEK 3.2 million
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 17 Singapore Medical Group Ltd-
* Announced signing of collaborative agreement which welcomes Cha Healthcare Co as major shareholder with S$15.0 million placement
* Will use bulk of proceeds to explore organic and inorganic growth opportunities in Singapore And Southeast Asian Region
* Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility