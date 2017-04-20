BRIEF-Celon Pharma Q1 net profit down at 5.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
April 20 Singapore Medical Group
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Wong Seng Weng
* Deal to acquire 50,000 shares in Cancer Centre representing 10% of total issued and paid-up share capital of Cancer Centre Pte Ltd
* Consideration for proposed acquisition was determined to be S$2.92 million
* Tempus Logistics Group agreed to sell, and co agreed to acquire, entire 61.75% equity interest in Shenzhen Tempus Value Chain Co.