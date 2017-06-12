BRIEF-Pfizer sets quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share
June 12 Singapore Medical Group Ltd
* Deal for proposed acquisition of pediatrics clinics
* Consideration for proposed acquisition is an aggregate sum of S$25.30 million
* SMG Kids Clinic Pte entered into two separate share purchase agreements with Heng Siok Kheng and Oh Meng Choo
* Says Antony Mattessich to assume CEO role in September 2017