BRIEF-Celon Pharma Q1 net profit down at 5.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
April 20 Singapore Medical Group Ltd :
* Singapore Medical Group acquires earnings accretive paediatric clinics for s$25.3 million
* Total consideration funded via issuance of new shares at s$0.54/share and payment of s$13.9 million in three tranches
* Singapore medical group ltd - co to acquire two paediatric clinics
* Tempus Logistics Group agreed to sell, and co agreed to acquire, entire 61.75% equity interest in Shenzhen Tempus Value Chain Co.