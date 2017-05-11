BRIEF-Amper sees to reach net cash position of 43 mln euros at end-2017
* SEES TO REACH NET CASH POSITION OF ABOUT 43 MILLION EUROS AFTER PACIFICO SUR SALE IS COMPLETE AT END-2017 Source text for Eikon:
May 12 Singapore Press Holdings Limited :
* Divestment of stake in 701Search Pte Ltd
* Announces proposed divestment of its stake in 701Search Pte Ltd (701search) to Telenor ASA for about US$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dufourcq would replace Maurizio Tamagnini for a three-year term