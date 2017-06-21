June 21 Singapore Press Holdings Limited
* Successful Tender For Mixed Development At Upper Serangoon
Road
* Elara 1 Pte & Callisto 1 Pte received notification from
Housing And Development Board that they won tender for 99-year
land lease
* Elara 1 Pte and Callisto 1 Pte are cos equally and
ultimately owned by SPH and Kajima Development
* Acquisition of land not expected to have any material
financial effect on eps for most recently completed fy ended 31
august 2016
* Elara 1 pte. Ltd and Callisto 1 Pte. Ltd won tender for
99-year lease of land at bid price of s$1.13 billion
