April 12 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd:

* Qtrly profit after tax attributable S$ 53.5 million versus S$54.1 million

* Qtrly operating revenue S$241.7 million, down 8.5 percent

* Interim dividend of 6 cents per share

* "Business conditions remain challenging in view of uncertain economic outlook and continuing disruption of media industry"

* "Newsprint prices are expected to strengthen"