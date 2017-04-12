BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 12 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd:
* Qtrly profit after tax attributable S$ 53.5 million versus S$54.1 million
* Qtrly operating revenue S$241.7 million, down 8.5 percent
* Interim dividend of 6 cents per share
* "Business conditions remain challenging in view of uncertain economic outlook and continuing disruption of media industry"
* "Newsprint prices are expected to strengthen" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes