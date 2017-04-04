BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 4 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
* Acquired maximum allowable spectrum in the 700 mhz, 900 mhz and 2.5ghz bands for s$ 563.7m at the general spectrum auction
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing