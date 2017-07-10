BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says Netlink NBN trust's final prospectus registered with monetary authority of Singapore

1 Min Read
July 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
* On listing date Singtel will sell stake in Netlink Trust to Netlink Nbn Trust, for approximately s$1,878 million
* Intends to use net proceeds from divestment of its stake in netlink trust for debt repayment
* Netlink nbn trust's final prospectus has been registered with monetary authority of singapore in connection with its ipo
* The 24.99% stake in netlink nbn trust will be held through unit of singtel, singtel interactive pte. Ltd upon divestment