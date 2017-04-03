April 3 Singulex Inc

* Singulex announces ce mark for sgx clarity® system

* Singulex inc - singulex plans to ce mark a cardiac troponin i (ctni) assay in europe

* Singulex inc - submit data for regulatory clearance of sgx clarity system in u.s., anticipating u.s. Food and drug administration clearance in 2018

* Singulex inc - developing point-of-care platform for single molecule counting technology, is exploring additional applications beyond clinical setting