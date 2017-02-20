Feb 20 SinnerSchrader AG:
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary
public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG
* Has entered into a business combination agreement with Accenture Digital Holdings GmbH, a
100 percent subsidiary of Accenture Holding GmbH & Co. KG and part of Accenture-group
* Accenture intends to offer a cash consideration of 9.00 euros ($9.54) per
SinnerSchrader-share
* This represents a premium of approximately 31 percent to 3-month volume-weighted average
share price as of end of trading on Feb. 17, 2017
* Accenture informed it executed share purchase and transfer agreements with significant
shareholders. As a result, Accenture will acquire a total of 7.171.473 shares in company
(representing 62,13 percent of all SinnerSchrader-shares)
