BRIEF-Sinnerschrader Q3 operating result at 1.4 mln euros

July 13 (Reuters) - SINNERSCHRADER AG:

* Sinnerschrader Ag: Third Quarter on Target / Revenue 13.3 Per Cent Above Previous Year - Ebita at Previous Year's Level / Forecast for the 2016/2017 Financial Year Confirmed

* Operating Result (Ebita) in q3 of 2016/2017 Came Out at 1.4 Million Euros, Almost Corresponding to Level of Previous Year

* in Nine-Month Period, Net Income Reached 2.4 Million Euros

* 9-Month ‍Sales Revenue 42.0 Million Euros and Increased Previous Year's Value by 10.2 Per Cent​

* BASED ON NINE-MONTH FIGURES, SINNERSCHRADER FEELS THAT IT IS WELL ON WAY TO ACHIEVING REVENUE FORECAST OF MORE THAN 56 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)