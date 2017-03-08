BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Sino Golf Holdings Ltd
* Group is expected to record an increase in loss for year attributable to shareholders by not more than hk$62 million for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected result due to continuous downturn in golf market during 2016 which further reduced group's revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.