BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
May 22 Sino Great Wall Co Ltd
* Says it wins river regulation PPP project for 199.3 million yuan ($28.92 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q8FE9w
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8912 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18