BRIEF-Malton says Layar Raya entered into joint venture agreement with Fame Action
* Unit, Layar Raya entered into joint venture agreement with Fame Action for purpose of developing 7 pieces of freehold land owned by unit
May 25 Sino Great Wall Co Ltd
* Says it wins gym centre construction contract worth 209.6 million yuan ($30.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rTBXGm
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.40 million) to buy property assets