May 25 Sino Harbour Holdings Group Ltd :

* Board has resolved to recommend payment of a final dividend of HK1.0 cent per ordinary share for year ended 31 March 2017

* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company RMB52.4 million versus RMB95 million

* FY revenue of approximately RMB693.5 million versus RMB597 million

* Group expects that China's property market will maintain a stable growth in 2017