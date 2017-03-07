BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 7 Sino AG:
* Performed 53,642 orders in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year