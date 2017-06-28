June 28Sino Wealth Electronic Co Ltd :

* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 1 0534831.7), named program code protection method for microprocessor adopting flash memory

* Says co received a patent license (ZL 2015 1 0953155.1), named method for improving transient response of voltage stabilizer and voltage stabilizer thereof

* Patent valid for 20 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FcESCQ

