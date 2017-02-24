BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 24 Sinocare Inc
* Says two controlling shareholders have unloaded a combined 16.9 million co's shares at average 17.75 yuan ($2.58) per share, represening 5 percent of total issued share capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lyFdp7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8712 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.