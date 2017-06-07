PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 7 Sinocloud Group Limited
* Proposed Acquisition Of Additional 19.0% Equity Interest In Sinocloud 01 Limited
* deal for hk$38 million
* sinocloud investment holdings entered into a sale and purchase agreement with each of xu yong, bi wei na and xu yu chi
* Consideration to be satisfied by proposed issuance of 3.39 billion new shares in capital of co at issue price of s$0.002 per consideration share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.