Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sinocloud Group Ltd:

* Refers to article published in The Straits Times on 2 August 2017, titled "Market Highlights"

* Statement stating "Sinocloud Group… has also issued 3.39 billion new shares to investors who have taken a 19 percent stake in company" is inaccurate

* Clarifies statement is inaccurate as issuance of 3.39 billion new shares was in relation to acquisition of 19% interest in unit Sinocloud 01 Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: