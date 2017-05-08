BRIEF-UAE's Finance House raises stake in Insurance House
Buys 10 million shares in Insurance House, shares in Insurance House reach to 53.5 million shares equal to 44.38 percent
May 8 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd
* Says its April net profit at 100.3 million yuan ($14.53 million)

($1 = 6.9021 Chinese yuan renminbi)
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.