BRIEF-Stendorren Fastigheter announces repurchase offer for outstanding Feb. 2018 bonds
* STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING FEBRUARY 2018 BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 17 and the dividend will be paid on May 17
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BFQRDt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING FEBRUARY 2018 BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* INITIALLY BUYS 24.81 PERCENT OF CAPITAL FOR SEK 396,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)