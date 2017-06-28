BRIEF-Hill International to oversee construction of Dubai Creek Harbour development
* Hill International- received contract from Emaar Properties to provide program management services in connection with Dubai Creek Harbour development
June 28 Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Ltd :
* Xiang Ya Bo has been appointed as chairman
* Tang Yui Man, Francis has resigned as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hill International- received contract from Emaar Properties to provide program management services in connection with Dubai Creek Harbour development
* Company as borrower and jianda value investment fund entered into a term loan agreement