June 26 Sinovac Biotech Ltd:
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for
going-private transaction
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd - deal for approximately US$401.8
million
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd - pursuant to amalgamation agreement,
parent will acquire company for cash consideration equal to
us$7.00 per common share of company
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd says consideration to be paid to
holders of shares also represents increase of about 13.3% from
original $6.18/share offer price
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd -buyer consortium intends to fund
amalgamation through combination of cash contributions from
C-Bridge Capital, Advantech Capital, Vivo Capital
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd - entered into a definitive
amalgamation agreement with Sinovac (Cayman) Limited (parent)
and Sinovac Amalgamation Sub Limited
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd - board, acting upon unanimous
recommendation of special committee formed by board, unanimously
approved amalgamation agreement
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd - as of June 23, members of buyer
consortium beneficially own in aggregate approximately 29.5% of
issued and outstanding shares
