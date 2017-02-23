BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
Feb 23 Sinsin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 3.3 million shares of the company through initial public offering, with offering price of 4,500 won/share, for proceeds of 14.63 billion won
* It will list under symbol of "002800" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/WjnlSV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.