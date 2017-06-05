PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 5SIOS Technology Inc
* Says it postpones effective date of transition to holding company structure and name change to Oct. 1 from July 1
* Says previous news was disclosed on Feb. 16
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LUxxPg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.