Feb 16 Sipef NV:
* Fy net result, share of the group, amounted to KUSD 39
874, or 113.1 pct up on 2015
* Fy operating income $47.5 million versus $21.5 million
year ago
* Proposal for the distribution of a gross dividend of 1.25
euro ($1.33) per share, in line with the payout ratio of
previous years
* Fy free cash flow of $13.3 million
* Q4 palm oil production 86,783 tonnes versus 77,307 tonnes
year ago
* Fy revenue $267.0 million versus $225.9 million year ago
* 41 pct of our expected palm oil volumes for 2017 were sold
at higher prices compared to 2016
* Positive palm oil production trend is generally expected
to persist throughout the entire first quarter.
* Wintering at the rubber plantations at this time of year
offers a varied picture of rubber volumes over the next few
months
* For the time being banana production volumes still fall
short of expectations, but are expected to recover towards the
end of the first quarter.
* It is expected that somewhere during second semester of
2017 we will see a very strong production recovery with high
yields
* Expects that there will only be a significant stock
increase after middle of year, so that prices remain well
supported
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9430 euros)
