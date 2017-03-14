French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 15 Sir Royalty Income Fund
* Sir Royalty Income Fund reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Sir Royalty Income Fund - qtrly net earnings for fund were $0.26 per fund unit
* Sir Royalty Income Fund - qtrly pooled revenue increased 0.4% to $67.5 million in q4 2016, up from $67.2 million in q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane