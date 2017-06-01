U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 1 Sirios Resources Inc:
* Co, Sphinx discover four gold anomalies in tills on Cheechoo-Eleonore-Trend property
* Anomalies are characterized by several delicate gold grains, heavy mineral concentrate assay results between 100 and 1,850 PPB Au, indicative of a proximal source on property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* Stratabound announces termination of discussions for a potential acquisition