July 28 (Reuters) - SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD:

* ANNOUNCE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 39,888,185 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO RAISE ABOUT EUR 25 MILLION1 TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

* SAYS PLACING PRICE WILL BE 56 PENCE PER SHARE